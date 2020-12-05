AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
Pakistan reports 2,224 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours

  • The total number of recoveries have reached 352,529 while 3,119 more people also tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 05 Dec 2020

The total number of people to recover from the novel coronavirus in the country reached 352,529 after 2,224 more people recovered on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 41,115 tests were conducted taking the tally to 5,713,341. From these new tests conducted, 3,119 came out COVID-19 positive. The nation has so far reported 413,191 cases.

Currently, there are 52,359 active cases out of which 2,441 are critical cases. The country also reported 44 more deaths, taking the death toll to 8,303.

So far Sindh has reported 180,904 cases and 2,991 deaths, Punjab 122,293 cases and 3,137 deaths, Balochistan 17,392 cases and 169 deaths and KP has reported 48,683 cases and 1,399 deaths.

Similarly, Islamabad has reported 31,992 cases and 334 deaths, GB has confirmed 4,708 cases and 98 deaths and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 7,219 infections and 175 fatalities.

