Business & Finance
Russia's central bank to offer up to $21.55bn at Dec 7 repo auctions
- Liquidity at such actions became more affordable after the central bank slashed its key rate to a record low of 4.25pc this year.
04 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia's central bank said on Friday it would offer up to 100 billion roubles ($1.35 billion) at a one-year repo auction on Dec. 7 and up to 1.5 trillion roubles ($20.20 billion) at a one-month repo auction on the same date.
Repo, or repurchase agreement, auctions are designed to increase banks' capacity to manage their liquidity.
Liquidity at such actions became more affordable after the central bank slashed its key rate to a record low of 4.25pc this year.
Government to introduce new local bodies system after elections, says PM Khan
Russia's central bank to offer up to $21.55bn at Dec 7 repo auctions
COVID-19: Karachi's District West to go under lockdown till Dec 18
Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender
20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley
PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally
Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19
Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute
COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns
Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections
Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply
'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread
Read more stories
Comments