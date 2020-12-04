AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thai central bank says economy may shrink less than forecast this year

  • In September, the BOT forecast the tourism-reliant economy would shrink a record 7.8pc this year before growing 3.6pc in 2021.
Reuters 04 Dec 2020

BANGKOK: Thailand's economy may contract less than forecast this year due to a better-than expected third quarter, but could perform worse than expected next year as the key tourism sector remains sluggish, the central bank governor said on Friday.

Fiscal stimulus measures are still needed to support Southeast Asia's second-largest economy at least until there is a coronavirus vaccine available, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a group of reporters.

In September, the BOT forecast the tourism-reliant economy would shrink a record 7.8pc this year before growing 3.6pc in 2021.

It will give new forecasts at its policy meeting on Dec. 23

Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank a less than expected 6.4pc in the third quarter from a year earlier after slumping 12.1pc in the second quarter.

"This year's economy is better than expected... but next year it could be worse than thought," Sethaput said, adding the BOT's projection of nine million foreign tourists next year might not be met.

Every 1 million tourists lost would impact GDP by 0.5pc as the service sector accounts for nearly 70pc of GDP, so "the impact is quite big" and could not be offset by improved consumption and a recovery in exports, he said.

Fiscal stimulus measures should continue while monetary policy will remain accommodative to support growth with "reasonable policy tools on the table", he said. The BOT's policy rate is already at a record of 0.50pc.

But quantitative easing is not suitable for Thailand as liquidity and bond yields were not an issue, he said.

The speedy rise of the baht remained a concern as it will hurt the economic recovery and exporters, he said.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told reporters earlier on Friday the economy was not being affected by the baht's strength, which had been driven by a weaker dollar.

The economy may contract only 6-7pc this year and grow 3.5-4.0pc next year, he said.

Thailand's central bank Thailand tourism sector Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput

Thai central bank says economy may shrink less than forecast this year

Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases: IHC issues written verdict, declares Nawaz proclaimed offender

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters