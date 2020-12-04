Pakistan
Punjab govt to construct three new parks to combat air pollution
04 Dec 2020
Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has approved the construction of three new parks in the province, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced on Friday.
Special Assistant to the CM on Information made the announcement via tweet and said the decision was made to overcome the air pollution in the province.
One of the parks will span across 13,700 acres at the Kalar Kahar Salt Range while two recreational parks will be built at Kheri Murat and Pabbi Rasool spreading across 8,749 acres and 38,874 acres respectively.
Awan said that the move will not only provide safe havens for wildlife but also promote tourism in the province.
The Punjab government is keen on overcoming environmental problems keeping public interest in it, she added.
