UNGA adopts Pak-Philippines resolution, welcomes Kartarpur Corridor initiative

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution co-sponsored by Pakistan and the Philippines which also welcomes Pakistan's initiative of the Kartarpur Corridor referring to it as a 'landmark initiative for interreligious and intercultural cooperation for peace'.

The resolution on the "promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue" has been adopted by UNGA by an overwhelming majority, Foreign Office said (FO). The resolution for the first time acknowledges the significance and respect for religious symbols.

"Pakistan thanks all the UN member states which supported the resolution and global interfaith harmony agenda," FO said.

The resolution focuses on interreligious and cultural dialogues amongst all stakeholders and emphasizes the importance of peaceful and inclusive societies.