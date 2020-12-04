AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
BOP 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.17 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.42%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.48%)
EFERT 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
HASCOL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
HBL 130.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
JSCL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.13%)
KAPCO 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
OGDC 102.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.31%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PIOC 95.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.59%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 92.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PSO 206.76 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.36%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
STPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
TRG 73.32 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.67%)
UNITY 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.18 (0.55%)
BR30 22,237 Increased By ▲ 122.42 (0.55%)
KSE100 42,200 Increased By ▲ 152.05 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.93 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 04, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian Army Chief Gen. Naravane to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE, indicating growing ties

  • Indian Army Chief Gen. M.M. Naravane will be travelling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates next week, in an unprecedented move that can be seen as a reflection of the growing relationship between India and the Gulf States.
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Dec 2020

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief Gen. M.M. Naravane will be travelling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates next week, in an unprecedented move that can be seen as a reflection of the growing relationship between India and the Gulf States.

As reported by ThePrint, sources in the defence and security establishment have stated that the four-day visit will comprise of meetings with military and intelligence officials, in addition to Gen. Naravane addressing the Saudi National Defence College.

This will be the Indian Army Chief's inaugural visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, closely followed by one made by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Over the past few years, India's relations with countries in the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have significantly improved and grown, with India becoming a source of economic interest for the Gulf nations.

Gen. Naravane’s visit is not simply an extension of those deepening ties, but also a reflection of their shared security and strategic interests. On the other hand, this visit comes at a time when Pakistan's relationship with Saudi Arabia, a historically strong ally, has deteriorated.

While Pakistan and the Kingdom held decades of close political, military and economic ties, their fraternal relationship hit a roadblock when in August this year, Pakistan's Foriegn Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised Riyadh for failing to call a special meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on the Kashmir issue.

As Pakistan strays further away from its allies in the Middle East, India has continued to strategically make diplomatic incursions into the region.

India Saudi Arabia uae Middle East Diplomacy Defence

Indian Army Chief Gen. Naravane to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE, indicating growing ties

20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley

PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19

Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute

COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns

Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections

Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply

'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread

Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations

Industries: 'Peak hours' power rates abolished

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters