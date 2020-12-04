World
3 killed and 19 injured in bomb blast in Paktia province
- Three security personnel have been killed and 14 civilians injured in a bomb blast in the Paktia province in Afghanistan.
Updated 04 Dec 2020
Three security personnel have been killed and 14 civilians injured in a bomb blast in the Paktia province in Afghanistan.
The explosion reportedly occurred in the main square of Gardez, near the Afghan National Army base in Paktia; where a car laden with explosives was detonated.
Details to follow.
20 years of Afghan war only gave US "a modicum of success," admits Gen. Mark Milley
3 killed and 19 injured in bomb blast in Paktia province
PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally
Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik dies of COVID-19
Qureshi expresses gratitude to OIC envoys for support on Kashmir dispute
COVID-19 could push one billion people into extreme poverty by 2030, UN warns
Alarming situation: 55 more succumb to COVID-19 as country records rapid rise in infections
Urea-making plants: Ministries on warpath over RLNG supply
'Youm-e-Dua' today: Alvi urges Ulema to help contain Covid-19 spread
Ensuring global Covid-19 vaccine access seen worth billions to rich nations
Industries: 'Peak hours' power rates abolished
Appointments of CEOs, MDs: Cabinet refuses to extend deadline
Read more stories
Comments