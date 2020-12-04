AVN 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.39%)
PM presents 10-point agenda to fight COVID-19 globally

  • During his UNGA address, PM said the COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious global crisis since World War II.
  • Laying out his 10-point agenda to defeat coronavirus, PM requested for debt suspension till the end of the pandemic for low-income countries.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 04 Dec 2020

Virtually addressing the UN General Assembly’s (UNGA) two-day special session on coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan presented a 10-point agenda to take to defeat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

PM said that the COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious global crisis since World War II and has infected over 64.5 million globally and left more than 1.4 million dead.

Laying out his 10-point agenda, the PM requested for debt suspension till the end of the pandemic for low income and most stressed countries, while calling for the cancellation of debt of least developed countries.

Other items on the agenda included expanded concessional financing to lower-income countries through multilateral development banks; the creation of a new liquidity and sustainability facility, which should provide short term loans at lower costs.

Restructuring of the public sector debt of other developing countries under an agreed inclusive multilateral framework; a general allocation of special drawing rights of $500 billion.

The agenda also included fulfillment of the 0.7 % official development assistance commitments; mobilizing the required $1.5 trillion annual investment in sustainable infrastructure and achievement of the agreed target of mobilizing $100 billion per year for climate action in developing countries.

He also suggested the immediate return of assets stolen by corrupt politicians and criminals back to these countries.

He further said the poorest countries are suffering the most, adding that 100 million people in developing countries are at risk of being pushed into extreme poverty. "Hopefully when a vaccine is available it must be offered to everyone," he said.

Mentioning Pakistan’s successful policy of 'smart lockdowns', the PM said these efforts were aimed at ensuring that not only they save people from the virus, but also prevent them from dying from hunger.

He continued that the government provided a relief package of $8 billion, which is 3% of the country's GDP, adding that it has worked so far.

Pakistan UNGA address PM Imran Khan UNHCR coronavius

