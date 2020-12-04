Markets
ICE canola futures climb on lower Canadian harvest estimate
- Statistics Canada estimated canola production of 18.7 million tonnes, down from the average trade estimate of 19.3 million tonnes.
- January canola jumped $9.50 or 1.6% to $589.10 per tonne.
04 Dec 2020
WINNIPEG: ICE canola futures climbed on Thursday, after Statistics Canada pegged the size of the Canadian harvest much smaller than the trade expected.
Statistics Canada estimated canola production of 18.7 million tonnes, down from the average trade estimate of 19.3 million tonnes.
Strength in other oilseeds, such as soy and palm, added to canola's climb.
January canola jumped $9.50 or 1.6% to $589.10 per tonne, the largest increase since Nov. 10 on a percentage basis.
January-March canola spread traded 9,564 times.
Euronext February rapeseed futures and Malaysian February palm oil futures both gained ground.
Indian Govt approves post of DG Information Warfare in Army to deal with media affairs
ICE canola futures climb on lower Canadian harvest estimate
Pakistan's dossier exposed India's state sponsored terrorism, says DG ISPR
Pakistani flights denied by EU once again
Twitter suspends, restores Kashmir advocacy group 'StandWithKashmir' account after uproar on social media
Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM
Pakistan all set to fire up Chinese nuclear reactor to overcome crippling power crisis
Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis
Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi
Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College
Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction
Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges
Read more stories
Comments