PM to address special session on coronavirus at UNGA tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a special session on coronavirus at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday.

His speech will be broadcast around 3am PST. According to the speakers list, there are 141 speakers inscribed, including 53 Heads of State, 39 Heads of Government, 4 Deputy Prime Ministers and 38 Ministers, Radio Pakistan reported.

The PM will be the 51st speaker of the session and will speak after the prime minister of Thailand.

The first day will include an opening segment and 'will focus on the experiences of member states'.

"The two-day special session will allow many stakeholders to share their experiences in fighting the pandemic, reflect on the global response to date, and forge a united, coordinated, and people-centered path forward," UN said in a statement.