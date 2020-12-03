AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
Pakistan's dossier exposed India's state sponsored terrorism, says DG ISPR

  • Iftikhar says Indians have openly said that they won’t let CPEC projects to be completed on time
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 03 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar has said that Pakistan has exposed Indian state sponsorship of terrorism in its dossier containing concrete evidence.

In an interview to Global Village Space on Thursday, he said that Pakistan’s dossier contained irrefutable evidence highlighting India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan.

He said the dossier exposed New Delhi’s nefarious designs at the international level. "After Pakistan’s dossier, the world now is openly talking about India’s sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan."

The DG ISPR added that the dossier also contained details of human rights violations by the Indian government in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "New Delhi is on the back foot after August 5, 2019," he stated.

He said that a copy of the dossier was also submitted to the office of the United Nations Secretary General’s office.

India wants to sabotage CPEC

Iftikhar said that India wants to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC) which is a game changer for the region.

He said that CPEC project is facing dangers from the Indian side as it does not want to see prosperity and development in Pakistan.

To a question about Afghan soil being used in terrorism in Pakistan, Iftikhar said that Islamabad has raised the issue with the Afghan leadership. He said Pakistan does not blame Kabul for use of its soil in terror activities in Pakistan.

“India is using Afghan soil to target CPEC and New Delhi is patronizing the terrorists.” The DG ISPR said that Pakistan is fully capable and prepared to defend CPEC and national security.

Iftikhar maintained that two division force has been constituted while seven to eight regiments have also been deployed for the protection and safety of the CPEC project.

The DG ISPR stated that India is using Afghanistan's land to target CPEC project. "We will foil all such conspiracies to harm the CPEC project," he said.

He stated, "Indians have openly said that they won’t let CPEC projects to be completed on the time." Major General Iftikhar said that India formed an anti-CPEC cell to destabilize the mega projects. He said that the Chinese officials working on CPEC project are happy and satisfied with security arrangements.

IIOJK issue

Regarding the plight of Kashmiri people, Major General Babar Iftikhar said that India links Kashmiris fight for freedom with Pakistan to distract the world’s attention from the issue.

"The recent declaration of the Organisation of the Islamic Organisation (OIC) has supported Pakistan’s stance over occupied Kashmir that India is carrying out worst right violations in the valley."

The DG ISPR said Pakistan always tried to settle its dispute with India through dialogue, but India always walked away.

