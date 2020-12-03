AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
Two million families to benefit from new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons: PM

  • They will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs. 2000, PM tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 03 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that two million families will benefit from the new Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons.

In a tweet on Thursday, the PM said these families will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs. 2000. "This is a step toward a disability-inclusive and sustainable post COVID-19 world," the premier tweeted.

In September, Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said that Rs175 billion had been disbursed under the Ehsaas Cash Assistance Package to 14.6 million beneficiaries.

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was launched by the government this year in April to offer financial support to millions of families during COVID-19 pandemic.

The financial assistance under the program is meant to help them buy rations. The program covers 12 million families; 12,000 per family, total budget Rs. 144 billion.

