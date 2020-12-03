AVN 71.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.33%)
Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ban indoor dining

  • KP has also banned the entry of all kinds of visitors to jails across the province.
Aisha Mahmood 03 Dec 2020

The Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments have imposed a ban on indoor dining in restaurants and hotels in view of the increasing positivity rate of COVID-19 during the second wave.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, indoor dining in restaurants, cafes, etc has been banned and only outdoor dining, with adequate spacing between tables, is allowed. The government has also allowed takeaway.

Similarly, the KP has also allowed takeaway and outdoor dining. It has also banned the entry of all kinds of visitors to jails across the province, DAWN reported.

Both governments have warned of strict action against the ones violating the ban. The order has come into force immediately throughout the two provinces.

Meanwhile, Islamabad and Karachi have already imposed a ban on indoor dining. Currently, there are more than 5000 areas across the country where a smart lockdown has been imposed.

In the past 24 hours, the country reported 3,499 cases and 39 deaths.

