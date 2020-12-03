AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Recorder Report Updated 03 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure transparent and effective internal accountability of civil servants and bring efficiency in the process of ensuring efficiency and discipline, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

Salient features of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, issued by the PM Media Wing here on Wednesday are as under:

1) To speed-up the process, the tier of Authorized Officer has been eliminated, leaving only two tiers i.e. the Authority and Inquiry Officer/ Committee.

2) The two-tier process will resolve the issue of decision of disciplinary proceedings at lower level by awarding minor penalties by the Authorized Officer, without seeking approval of Authority.

3) Timelines have been introduced at every step of the proceedings.

  • For submission of response to charges (10-14 days),

  • Time for completion by Enquiry Committee/ Officer (60-days),

  • The Authority to decide the case (30-days), Previously, no fixed timeframe to conclude the proceedings was available that resulted in lingering on the cases for extended period (even years). 4) To facilitate just decisions of the cases, opportunity of personal hearing shall now be provided by the Authority/ Hearing Officer.

5) For the first time, plea bargain and voluntary return have been included in the definition of misconduct and such Civil Servants shall now be proceeded against.

6) Procedural issues relating to provision of record, slackness on part of Departmental Representatives, suspension, proceedings against officers on deputation/ leave/ scholarship, etc. have been clearly provided.

7) Establishment Division has been authorized to issue subsidiary instructions/ clarifications to avoid any delays.

8) In case of multiple suspected officers in a single case, restriction of appointing a single Inquiry Officer has been imposed to ensure transparency and avoid different decisions in a single case. 9) In case of PAS/PSP [Pakistan Administrative Service/Police Service of Pakistan] officers posted in Provinces, a two months' timeline has been provided to Chief Secretary for submission of fact finding report, failing which Establishment Division can proceed on its own.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Subsidy payments: Direct releases described as 'financial indiscipline'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.