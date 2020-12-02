AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
Export Target of Kinnow set at $210 Million: PFVA Patron Chief

  • The All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA) sets an export target of Kinnow at 350,000 tons to generate a revenue of US$210 million for this year, according to Waheed Ahmed, PFVA Patron Chief.
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Dec 2020

The All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA) sets an export target of Kinnow at 350,000 tons to generate a revenue of US$210 million for this year, according to Waheed Ahmed, PFVA Patron Chief.

According to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Citrus has the highest product in the fruit category in Pakistan. Export revenue within this category is generated mainly through the exports of kinnows.

Waheed Ahmed highlights that the total production for kinnow was around 2.1 million tons this year.

Waleed Ahmed also identifies a list of challenges facing kinnow exports after chairing a meeting of kinnow exporters at Bhalwal a few days ago.

As Kinnows can be exported either by road or sea, Waleed Ahmed explains that the kinnow exporters face challenges from the shipping lines, which have increased their freights by 30-40 percent as compared to last year. Moreover, container availability has also hampered exports especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to this, the kinnow industry also face quality issues in exports, with 70-80 percent of the kinnows produced are in the Grade B or C category, while only 20 percent of the production is Grade A kinnow.

With Punjab being the main kinnow producer in the country, Waleed Ahmed urges the provincial government to invest in this sector to support the lives and livelihoods of those dependent on kinnow production.

