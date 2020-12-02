AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally

  • The petition was filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar in which he stated that a health emergency has been enforced in the country in wake of coronavirus pandemic and the PDM leaders are violating the SOPs issued by the government
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Dec 2020

(Karachi) A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking ban on Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Lahore on December 13, local media reported on Wednesday.

The petition was filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar in which he stated that a health emergency has been enforced in the country in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He added that the PDM is holding protest rallies and playing with the lives of people despite the government’s ban on rallies and large public meetings, which are causing spike in coronavirus cases.

The petitioner maintained that in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, educational institutions across the country have been closed and other gatherings have been banned.

He requested the court to restrain the PDM from holding a public rally in Lahore and order legal action over violation of the government’s coronavirus SOPs.

Earlier, the Lahore administration denied the PDM permission to hold a rally in the city. It said it can’t allow any group to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan because of the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

The PDM, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, has announced that it would hold its next rally in Lahore on December 13.

Pakistan is currently going through a second wave of coronavirus infections. To contain its spread, the government has announced new restrictions two weeks ago.

