PM to attend oath taking ceremony of new GB cabinet today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to make an official visit to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) today.

He will be accompanied by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and PTI chief organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee.

According to Radio Pakistan, the PM will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the GB cabinet. Khalid Khurshid has already been sworn is as the chief minister of GB. Simlarly, PTI's Amjad Hussain Zaidi and Nazir Ahmed have also taken oath as speaker and deputy speaker of GB Legislative Assembly.

During his visit, the PM will be briefed by the federal minister for climate change in Gilgit on new national parks in the region. During his previous visit, the premier had announced to grant the provisional provincial status to GB.

The GB elections were held on November 15 in which 330 candidates, including four women, contested for the 24 general seats in the third legislative assembly of GB. The PTI bagged 10 seats, Pakistan Peoples Party three while Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz won two seats. Whereas, independent candidates won seven seats.