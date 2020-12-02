PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

The Lahore administration has denied permission to the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold its public meeting in the city on December 11.

The administration said it cannot allow a rally to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan due to the spike in coronavirus infections in the country. In the last 24 hours, 543 cases and 45 deaths were reported in Punjab. Lahore has so far confirmed 58,784 COVID-19 cases and 1211 deaths.

Despite restrictions, the PDM has held rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Multan. While one is scheduled for December 13 in Lahore.

During the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed concerned authorities to take stern action against opposition leaders if they hold a public meeting in Lahore. He also directed the authorities to lodge first information reports (FIRs) if the leaders hold the meeting.

The PM said holding public meetings was contempt of the Islamabad High Court that had ordered against holding public meetings during the pandemic, a statement by the PM office said.