AVN 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
CHCC 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.23%)
EPCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.06%)
FCCL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.28%)
FFL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
HASCOL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.83%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
HUBC 83.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (5.5%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.1%)
JSCL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.16%)
KAPCO 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
MLCF 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
OGDC 100.51 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.38%)
PAEL 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.8%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.08%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.86%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PSO 201.10 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (0.98%)
SNGP 45.62 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (3.68%)
STPL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6.12%)
TRG 67.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,355 Increased By ▲ 19.55 (0.45%)
BR30 22,068 Increased By ▲ 55.66 (0.25%)
KSE100 41,867 Increased By ▲ 201.72 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,586 Increased By ▲ 52.29 (0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

  • PDM plans to hold its public meeting in the city on December 11.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 02 Dec 2020

The Lahore administration has denied permission to the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold its public meeting in the city on December 11.

The administration said it cannot allow a rally to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan due to the spike in coronavirus infections in the country. In the last 24 hours, 543 cases and 45 deaths were reported in Punjab. Lahore has so far confirmed 58,784 COVID-19 cases and 1211 deaths.

Despite restrictions, the PDM has held rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Multan. While one is scheduled for December 13 in Lahore.

During the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed concerned authorities to take stern action against opposition leaders if they hold a public meeting in Lahore. He also directed the authorities to lodge first information reports (FIRs) if the leaders hold the meeting.

The PM said holding public meetings was contempt of the Islamabad High Court that had ordered against holding public meetings during the pandemic, a statement by the PM office said.

rally Lahore PDM

PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ECC may approve removal of 5 percent RD on cotton yarn

FBR says it paid Rs80 billion refunds in Jul-Nov

Hydropower project: AJK government, Azad Pattan sign agreements

Capacity payments: Discos grilled over backlog of new connections

Jul-Nov exports post less than 2 percent growth

Nov CPI-based inflation surges 0.82 percent

Periodic monitoring of units: MoC for allowing MoE to formulate policy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters