ICJ ruling in Indian spy Jadhav's case will be implemented in any case: IHC

(Karachi) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has said that the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's case will be implemented in any case, local media reported.

The IHC issued the ruling while hearing the government’s plea seeking appointment of a defence counsel for Jadhav.

The court remarked, "It is our responsibility to ensure a fair trial in the Kulbhushan case."

It stated, “What is India’s stance in the case?”

Responding to IHC's questions, Barrister Shahnawaz quoted the high commission as saying that India’s External Affairs Ministry is holding meetings over the issue in Delhi.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan informed the bench that the government is willing to offer India consular access to Jadhav for a third time. The defence counsel said India is concerned over the detention of its national Muhammad Ismail despite completing his sentence.

In its last hearing, the IHC gave another chance to India to appoint a counsel for spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The court was informed by Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan that the government was doing everything to ensure the International Court Justice's (ICJ) directives.

The ICJ had directed Pakistan to inform Jadhav of his rights under Article 36 and grant India consular access. The court had also ruled that Pakistan should review the case while considering its laws.

However, the AG said, New Delhi had raised several objections and deliberately did not want to be part of the court proceedings.