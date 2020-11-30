AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
CHCC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.81%)
DCL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 104.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.92%)
EFERT 60.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.7%)
EPCL 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.23%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.17%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
HASCOL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.86%)
HBL 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-11.08%)
JSCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (8.94%)
KAPCO 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.66%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
PPL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.68%)
PSO 196.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.44%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.64%)
STPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.13%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (6.9%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
BR100 4,267 Increased By ▲ 36.39 (0.86%)
BR30 21,570 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.84%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By ▲ 261.73 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,282 Increased By ▲ 121.69 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Picture editing app by young Pakistanis becoming popular among IT giants

  • The amazing app named "Groopic" was developed by Eyedeus Labs which allows for picture editing in a way that can insert a person not previously included in the photograph, into the picture
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 30 Nov 2020

(Karachi) A picture editing app introduced by young Pakistanis is becoming popular among IT giants, both nationally and internationally.

In a tweet, Pakistan Ambassador to US Asad M Khan said that the app developed by young Pakistanis is being looked at by major tech companies.

The amazing app named "Groopic" was developed by Eyedeus Labs which allows for picture editing in a way that can insert a person not previously included in the photograph, into the picture.

As part of the process, a person takes two pictures, one with the photographer and one without and this app will merge them to make it one. Because of the mega success, Eyedeus Labs have been offered various deals by IT giants both nationally and internationally.

With its latest app, Groopic has simplified the long existing problem of the photographer unable to feature in a picture. The app has been downloaded 150,000 times.

The Eyedeus Labs has won a number of national awards for introducing the amazing app.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that startups play a key role in economic growth and financial inclusion and the government would facilitate talented entrepreneurs in transforming their innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.

He said the objective of startups was to encourage people who wanted to achieve and make progress in life. He stated that the startup programme is in line with the government's vision of accelerated digitization and transformation of Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy to spur economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship.

mobile app technology

Picture editing app by young Pakistanis becoming popular among IT giants

Gilgit Baltistan Assembly elects PTI's Khalid Khurshid as CM

PM firm to recover looted money sent abroad

Moderna says will request US, Europe vaccine authorization Monday

Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

OIC decides to hold the 2021 CFM Session in Pakistan

White House's Kushner headed to Saudi, Qatar: reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist as it mulls response

Biden names all-female senior communications team

Afghan forces kill Taliban mastermind of army base attack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters