Picture editing app by young Pakistanis becoming popular among IT giants

(Karachi) A picture editing app introduced by young Pakistanis is becoming popular among IT giants, both nationally and internationally.

In a tweet, Pakistan Ambassador to US Asad M Khan said that the app developed by young Pakistanis is being looked at by major tech companies.

The amazing app named "Groopic" was developed by Eyedeus Labs which allows for picture editing in a way that can insert a person not previously included in the photograph, into the picture.

As part of the process, a person takes two pictures, one with the photographer and one without and this app will merge them to make it one. Because of the mega success, Eyedeus Labs have been offered various deals by IT giants both nationally and internationally.

With its latest app, Groopic has simplified the long existing problem of the photographer unable to feature in a picture. The app has been downloaded 150,000 times.

The Eyedeus Labs has won a number of national awards for introducing the amazing app.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that startups play a key role in economic growth and financial inclusion and the government would facilitate talented entrepreneurs in transforming their innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.

He said the objective of startups was to encourage people who wanted to achieve and make progress in life. He stated that the startup programme is in line with the government's vision of accelerated digitization and transformation of Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy to spur economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship.