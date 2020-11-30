AVN 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
Punjab police chief orders removal of containers, barriers from routes leading to PDM rally venue

  • PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and Aseefa Bhutto have reached Multan to participate in PDM's public gathering
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 30 Nov 2020

(Karachi) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has ordered the police to remove containers and barriers which were placed to block the roads leading towards Qila Qasim Bagh Stadium, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally venue, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the orders have been issued after consultation between the police chief and higher authorities of the province. Following the instructions, the police started removing containers leading towards Qila Qasim Bagh Stadium.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and Aseefa Bhutto have reached Multan to participate in PDM's public gathering at Qila Qasim Bagh Stadium. The PDM will hold a public gathering in Multan today despite the PTI-led government’s efforts to stop the Opposition coalition. Mobile and internet services have been suspended in the city as part of security measures prior to PDM rally.

The Multan administration had denied permission to the opposition parties owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country. On November 29, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with other opposition leaders addressed a conference and said that they will hold its rally in Multan 'at any cost'.

Condemning the arrest of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers and other parties, Rehman said the government was resorting to state terrorism.

