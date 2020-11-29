AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 132.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 105.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFL 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 130.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 79.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 99.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
PAEL 33.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
POWER 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 194.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.23%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►

Iran nuclear scientist's body taken to Muslim shrine

  • Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has accused arch-foe Israel of acting as a US "mercenary" and killing Mohsen Fakhrizadeh when assailants opened fire at him and his bodyguards near Tehran on Friday.
AFP 29 Nov 2020

TEHRAN: The body of Iran's assassinated top nuclear scientist has been taken to the first of several revered Shiite Muslim shrines ahead of his burial set for Monday, state media reported.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has accused arch-foe Israel of acting as a US "mercenary" and killing Mohsen Fakhrizadeh when assailants opened fire at him and his bodyguards near Tehran on Friday.

As part of the funeral procession, Fakhrizadeh's body arrived in the northeastern city of Mashhad late Saturday and was taken to Imam Reza's shrine, for prayers and to circle the tomb, state news agency IRNA reported.

His remains will next be taken to Fatima Masumeh's shrine in Qom, south of Tehran, and then to Imam Khomeini's shrine in the capital, according to the defence ministry.

The funeral itself will be held on Monday, in the presence of high-ranking military commanders and his family, the ministry said on its website, without specifying the location.

The killing of Fakhrizadeh -- whom Israel has dubbed the "father" of Iran's nuclear programme -- has once more heightened tensions between the Islamic republic and its foes.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for the perpetrators to be punished and urged that Fakhrizadeh's "scientific and technical efforts" be continued.

Iran's parliament held a closed session Sunday, joined by the intelligence minister, Mahmoud Alavi, to "investigate the assassination," ISNA news agency reported.

Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said that any "decisions made will be made public soon".

The United States slapped sanctions on Fakhrizadeh in 2008 for "activities and transactions that contributed to the development of Iran's nuclear programme", and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once described him as the father of Iran's nuclear weapons programme.

Iran has repeatedly denied seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

The New York Times said an American official and two other intelligence officials had confirmed Israel was behind the attack, without giving further details.

Israel has declined to comment on the death of Fakhrizadeh.

The assassination comes less than two months before US President-elect Joe Biden is due to take office, after a tumultuous four years of hawkish foreign policy in the Middle East under President Donald Trump.

Rouhani has blamed the killing on "the wicked hands of the global arrogance, with the usurper Zionist regime as the mercenary".

Iran generally uses the term "global arrogance" to refer to the United States.

Hassan Rouhani Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Iran nuclear scientist's body taken to Muslim shrine

Toll from Boko Haram farm massacre in Nigeria rises to 70: governor

UK 'concerned' by Iran nuclear scientist killing

Fazl says PDM will hold Multan rally at all costs, warns govt to refrain from creating hurdles

Chinese researchers claim India is origin of COVID-19 virus

Inclusion of IIOJK dispute is manifestation of OIC's consistent support to Kashmir cause: FO

In fresh blow to Trump, U.S. court rejects Pennsylvania election case

Afghanistan car bombing kills at least 30 security force personnel

COVID-19 outbreak: 43 deaths, 2,829 cases reported across country in 24 hours

PDM rally: Multan administration takes control of Qasim Bagh stadium, arrests scores of opposition leaders

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters