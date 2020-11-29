PDM rally: Multan administration takes control of Qasim Bagh stadium, arrests scores of opposition leaders

(Karachi) The Multan administration has taken control of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium and rounded up a large number of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders and workers, including Qasim Gillani, the son of ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gillani, local media reported on Sunday.

The PDM workers, belonging to various political parties, had stormed the venue by removing barriers in wake of the opposition alliance's public gathering on November 30 (tomorrow). The police had blocked the main routes leading to Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium and removed tents, chairs and other equipment from the venue.

The Multan Police registered a case against 70 named and more than 300 unnamed party workers for breaking off locks and forcing their way into the stadium. The case was registered at Multan's Lohari Gate Police Station.

Additionally, a case was filed against caterers who had agreed to provide services to the organisers of the November 30 rally and seized some of their equipment.

In view of the situation, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman reached Multan where he is expected to chair an emergency session of the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has directed party leaders and workers to reach Multan at all costs ahead of PDM rally.

In a statement, Bilawal said that the movement against the government will gain momentum if Punjab police tried to stop the political workers from taking part in the rally.