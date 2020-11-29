Case to declare Nawaz a PO: IHC to record statements of FIA, ministry officials

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) to record statements of the FIA officials and the Director Europe-I, Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the case to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references on December 2nd.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, in the last hearing (November 24) had deferred decision to declare former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed. In October, the bench had issued proclamation against Nawaz Sharif in leading newspapers asking him to surrender himself in 30 days to avoid the further adverse process.

Director Europe at the Foreign Office Mohammad Mubashir Khan had apprised the IHC that Nawaz Sharif was aware of the court proceedings, and he was not appearing before the court deliberately.

The Foreign Office report stated that Nawaz Sharif was deliberately “concealing himself” in a bid to stall the execution of the court orders.

It added that it was established that convict Nawaz Sharif was fully aware of the proceedings of this case, and was deliberately concealing himself from the execution of processes of this court and absconding.

The IHC bench on September 15th had issued non-bailable arrest warrants of former premier, since he failed to appear before the bench during the hearing of his appeals against his conviction in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases.

According to Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Saqlain Haider, proclamation notices summoning the PML-N leader were also put up outside his Lahore residence, and the warrants posted through Royal Mail were received at Sharif’s London residence.

The assistant attorney general told in the last hearing that the Additional Attorney General’s office also wrote to the Press Information Department (PID) requesting it to publish the proclamation and the same was published on October 19th.

The AAG office also sent the proclamation to the Foreign Office and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general on October 22nd to put up the proclamation at the residences of Sharif at Lahore’s Model Town, Shamim Farms, and Jati Umrah.

The FIA later constituted a team for personally putting up the proclamation at the residence.

The IHC bench on September 10th had directed Sharif to appear before it warning that otherwise, it would declare him an absconder, and also initiate action against those who acted as guarantors when the PML-N leader was granted bail by the court. “We deem [it] appropriate that an opportunity be granted to the appellant [Nawaz] to appear before the court and surrender to the authorities before the next date of hearing,” said the court order. It added, “Failing this, proceedings would be initiated against him in accordance with law including but not limited to the provisions of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, 1999.”

