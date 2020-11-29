AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
CHCC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 105.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
PAEL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIOC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PSO 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

13 killed in south Yemen clashes

AFP 29 Nov 2020

DUBAI: Thirteen fighters were killed in an exchange of artillery fire between pro-government forces and separatists in the southern province of Abyan, military sources told AFP on Saturday.

The Southern Transitional Council lost eight men, including two officers, and six others were wounded late Friday in the latest outbreak of violence between the nominal allies in Yemen's civil war, an STC source said. A military source on the Yemeni government side said that five fighters from its ranks were among the dead. The STC is a separatist organisation that wants the south to secede from the rest of the country, even while it is allied with the central government in a fight against their common foe, the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, in Yemen's civil war.

13 killed in south Yemen clashes

Bilawal lashes out at ‘heartless’ PTI govt

US sanctions Chinese, Russian firms over Iran dealings

US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any ‘threats’

Tough security for IIOJK first vote since semi-autonomy cancelled

MoITT finalises ‘Personal Data Protection Bill, 2020’

SNGPL seeks determination of transportation tariff

Locally-made items: Fawad opposes duty exemption on import

Most export markets hit by virus surge: MoF

HSBC considers exit from US retail banking

Sindh wheat scam: NAB launches inquiry

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.