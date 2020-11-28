Pakistan reports 1,672 more coronavirus recoveries

Pakistan reported on Saturday 1,672 more recoveries from the novel virus, taking the tally to 337,553.

In the last 24 hours, 48,223 people were tested for the virus, out of which 3,045 tested positive. The positive ratio has risen to 6.3 percent of the tests conducted in a day.

So far, the country has reported 392,356 COVID-19 cases. There are 46,861 active cases out of which there are 60 critical cases. The country also reported 45 deaths, taking the death toll to 7,942.

In the past 24 hours, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan collectively reported 523 coronavirus cases and nine deaths. Punjab recorded 738 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan collectively recorded 361 coronavirus cases and nine deaths.

Meanwhile, Sindh reported 1,423 cases and 12 new fatalities.