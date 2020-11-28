AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
CHCC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 105.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
PAEL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIOC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PSO 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Opposition must call off rallies, PM rules out further permission for PDM jalsas

  • He said he would not give any National Reconciliation Ordinance to the opposition leaders no matter how many rallies they stage.
Aisha Mahmood 28 Nov 2020

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has that the government would not give permission to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold its rallies in Multan and other cities.

Speaking to his spokespersons at the PM House, the PM said the PDM should call off its rallies due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. He further said that PDM’s rallies to protect its looted wealth will make no political difference, but the public is being left at the mercy of the virus.

He reiterated that he would not give any National Reconciliation Ordinance to the opposition leaders no matter how many rallies they stage, The News reported. Earlier, the Multan administration refused to grant permission to the PDM for a public gathering, citing the rising spread of COVID-19.

However, the PDM has rejected the government’s demands and vowed to hold a rally at Qila Qasim Bagh on November 30. So far, the PDM has held four public meetings in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar. While one is scheduled for December 13 in Lahore.

rally PDM PM Imran Khan

Opposition must call off rallies, PM rules out further permission for PDM jalsas

Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

Iran's Zarif says Israel likely to be involved in killing of Iranian scientist

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Corporate farming: PM seeks proposals on how to boost agriculture productivity

WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

India's economy enters technical recession

Over 4,500 PSM employees retrenched

Transaction structure of PSM: FA dispels ministry's misconceptions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters