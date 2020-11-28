Opposition must call off rallies, PM rules out further permission for PDM jalsas

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has that the government would not give permission to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold its rallies in Multan and other cities.

Speaking to his spokespersons at the PM House, the PM said the PDM should call off its rallies due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. He further said that PDM’s rallies to protect its looted wealth will make no political difference, but the public is being left at the mercy of the virus.

He reiterated that he would not give any National Reconciliation Ordinance to the opposition leaders no matter how many rallies they stage, The News reported. Earlier, the Multan administration refused to grant permission to the PDM for a public gathering, citing the rising spread of COVID-19.

However, the PDM has rejected the government’s demands and vowed to hold a rally at Qila Qasim Bagh on November 30. So far, the PDM has held four public meetings in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar. While one is scheduled for December 13 in Lahore.