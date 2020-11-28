Iran's Zarif says Israel likely to be involved in killing of Iranian scientist

Iran’s foreign minister said Iran’s arch-enemy Israel was likely to have been involved in the killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday, although he offered no evidence.

“This cowardice - with serious indications of Israeli role -shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. “Iran calls on int’l community - and especially EU - to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was not commenting on reports of the attack, an official from Netanyahu’s office said. The Pentagon also declined to comment.