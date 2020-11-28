PSX hit by selling pressure: BRIndex100 rally stalls

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday closed on a negative note due to selling pressure as investors opted to book profits on available margins.

BRIndex100 lost 24.34 points or 0.57 percent to close at 4,237.11 points. BRIndex-100 hit intraday high of 4,273.35 and intraday low of 4,230.25 points. Volumes stood at 369.552 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 84.51 points or 0.39 percent to close at 21,411.72 points with a turnover of 279.434 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 223.94 points or 0.55 percent to close below 41,000 level at 40,807.09 points. Daily trading volumes stood at 397.792 million shares as compared to 389.193 million shares traded Thursday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $867,493. The market capitalization decreased by Rs 20 billion to Rs 7.519 trillion. Out of total 394 active scrips, 195 closed in positive and 181 in negative while the value of 18 stocks remained unchanged.

Unity Foods was the volume leader with 53.464 million shares and gained Rs 0.62 to close at Rs 25.46 followed by TRG Pak that increased by Rs 3.82 to close at Rs 62.07 with 46.018 million shares. Rafhan Maize and Colgate Palmolive were the top gainers increasing by Rs 200.00 and Rs 78.27 respectively to close at Rs 8600.00 and Rs 2928.27 while Khyber Tobacco and Mari Petroleum were the top losers declining by Rs 22.40 and Rs 21.09 respectively to close at Rs 413.45 and Rs 1364.05.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 59.81 points or 0.77 percent to close at 7,814.10 points with total turnover of 2.374 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 70.31 points or 1.2 percent to close at 5,808.10 points with 44.093 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 24.92 points or 0.29 percent to close at 8,479.13 points with 11.313 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 34.73 points or 0.71 percent to close at 4,832.03 points with 30.280 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index plunged by 63.5 points or 1.63 percent to close at 3,824.44 points with 28.486 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 65.79 points or 3.24 percent to close at 2,094.80 points with 105.207 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index closed negative by losing 224 points to finally settle at 40,807 levels.

Oil stocks closed in the red region as crude oil prices edged lower in the international market. POL (down 1.4 percent), OGDC (down 1.6 percent) and PPL (down 2.3 percent) were the major losers of the mentioned sector.

