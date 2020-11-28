AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance

French tycoon Xavier Niel could launch SPAC company next week

  • The plan is expected to be announced as soon as Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale are advising Niel on the deal.
Reuters 28 Nov 2020

LONDON/PARIS: French telecoms magnate Xavier Niel could launch a European special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) as early as next week in what would be Europe's first major so-called blank cheque company this year, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

Best known for founding mobile operator Iliad in France, Niel's SPAC will be floated on the Paris stock exchange and will look to purchase a European company in the consumer space after completing the listing, the sources familiar with the matter said.

The plan is expected to be announced as soon as Monday, one of the sources said.

Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale are advising Niel on the deal, they added.

Niel and the banks declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

SPACs are shell companies that use proceeds from going public to buy another company not yet identified at the time of the listing.

Their goal is to allow the target to obtain a stock market listing without going through the process of a traditional initial public offering.

In the United States SPACs have raised a record $58 billion this year, with investors including hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman and Billy Beane of "Moneyball" fame ploughing cash into what has so far been a niche market.

Europe has lagged behind, with no SPAC listings this year, but there is a pipeline of deals in the waiting, with Neil's SPAC possibly boosting confidence among European SPAC investors, the sources said.

Neil has already pioneered the first and only SPAC in France, which it listed together with other founders in 2016. The SPAC has since become French group Mediawan.

The company has recently announced a raft of deals, including the acquisition of Lagardere Studios.

Xavier Niel

French tycoon Xavier Niel could launch SPAC company next week

Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen rebel sites after Aramco attack

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Friday

UK to impose tougher rules on Google, Facebook

Barnier says to return to London for Brexit talks

PTI’s Khalid Khurshid to become Gilgit-Baltistan’s next chief minister

COAS Bajwa visits POF, views performance of production units

SBP approves Rs238.2bn for 2,958 businesses under Rozgar scheme

ADB to provide $300mn for macroeconomic stability in Pakistan

OIC session: Foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria raise IIOJK dispute

Shehbaz, Hamza released on five day parole

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters