Begum Shamim Akhtar’s funeral prayers offered in London

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif offered the funeral prayers of his mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, in London on Friday.

The prayers were offered in London Central Mosque where the number of participants had to be limited to 30 due to coronavirus restrictions.

After the prayers, Begum Shamim's body was taken to the London Heathrow Airport for repatriation to Pakistan.

Begum Shamim Akhtar passed away in London on November 22 at the age of 89.

She had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer's Disease.

Funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar will also be offered at the Sharif Medical City in Jati Umrah on Saturday after which her body will be laid to rest.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have been released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail Friday for five days to attend mother’s funeral.

Shehbaz and Hamza were being held at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore in different NAB cases.