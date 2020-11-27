Post-Brexit trade deal with the EU 'still possible': UK

LONDON: Britain's chief negotiator David Frost on Friday said a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union could still be secured, despite a looming deadline and deadlock on key areas.

"Some people are asking me why we are still talking," he said after his EU counterpart Michel Barnier said he was returning to London for face-to-face talks.

"My answer is that it's my job to do my utmost to see if the conditions for a deal exist. It is late, but a deal is still possible, and I will continue to talk until it's clear that it isn't," he tweeted.