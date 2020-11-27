World
Post-Brexit trade deal with the EU 'still possible': UK
- "Some people are asking me why we are still talking," he said after his EU counterpart Michel Barnier said he was returning to London for face-to-face talks.
27 Nov 2020
LONDON: Britain's chief negotiator David Frost on Friday said a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union could still be secured, despite a looming deadline and deadlock on key areas.
"Some people are asking me why we are still talking," he said after his EU counterpart Michel Barnier said he was returning to London for face-to-face talks.
"My answer is that it's my job to do my utmost to see if the conditions for a deal exist. It is late, but a deal is still possible, and I will continue to talk until it's clear that it isn't," he tweeted.
Top Iranian nuclear scientist 'Mohsen Fakhrizadeh' assassinated
Post-Brexit trade deal with the EU 'still possible': UK
Saudi-led coalition bombs Yemen rebel sites after Aramco attack
Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Friday
UK to impose tougher rules on Google, Facebook
Barnier says to return to London for Brexit talks
PTI’s Khalid Khurshid to become Gilgit-Baltistan’s next chief minister
COAS Bajwa visits POF, views performance of production units
SBP approves Rs238.2bn for 2,958 businesses under Rozgar scheme
ADB to provide $300mn for macroeconomic stability in Pakistan
OIC session: Foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria raise IIOJK dispute
Shehbaz, Hamza released on five day parole
Read more stories
Comments