AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Russian rouble slips on declining oil price as vaccine rally wanes

  • At 0739 GMT, the rouble was down 0.2pc against the dollar at 75.89, edging away from its highest mark in nearly 10 weeks of 75.3025, reached on Thursday.
Reuters 27 Nov 2020

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened on Friday against a largely neutral external background, with oil price movements and the dynamics of coronavirus cases and health restrictions worldwide holding sway over Russian assets.

At 0739 GMT, the rouble was down 0.2pc against the dollar at 75.89, edging away from its highest mark in nearly 10 weeks of 75.3025, reached on Thursday.

It had lost 0.3pc to trade at 90.48 versus the euro.

"Today the Russian currency will receive some support from the weakening dollar, but traders will still pay more attention to oil dynamics," said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.3pc at $47.66 a barrel after climbing to its highest since early March on Thursday.

Trading volumes were likely to be lower, after markets in the United States were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Positive developments from COVID-19 vaccine developers in the last few weeks have supported risk appetite, but that news is already embedded in asset prices, according to Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

"The near-term outlook for risk assets will be determined by the balance of news on infections and mortality dynamics against the expectation of fiscal/monetary stimulus," he said.

Russia on Friday reported a record 27,543 new coronavirus infections, taking its national tally to 2,215,533.

Russian stock indexes were falling, slipping away from months-long peaks hit on Thursday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1pc to 1,293.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7pc lower at 3,117.6 points.

The Moscow Exchange said on Friday it would be changing the weightings of the MOEX and RTS indexes from Dec. 18 when new securities would be added, including the depositary receipts of online retailer Ozon, following its successful New York debut earlier this week.

Rouble

Russian rouble slips on declining oil price as vaccine rally wanes

OIC session: Foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria raise IIOJK dispute

Shehbaz, Hamza released on five day parole

FM Qureshi meets OIC Secretary General in Niamey

Peshawar, Karachi among cities recording most COVID-19 positive cases

Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi assures counterpart

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Pakistan's first transgender lawyer goes from begging to fighting in court

Karachi comes under focus again

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters