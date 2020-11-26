Capital reports highest single day increase in corona cases

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has reported its highest single day rise in COVID-19 cases in the last two months, with 576 people tested positive.

According to an official of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), six people died of the disease in hospitals of federal capital during last 24 hours.

He said that as many as 424 cases were reported on Wednesday while 537 cases were reported on Tuesday which was the second highest number of cases reported in a day during the last two months.

He said so far 28,555 cases were reported from the federal capital while 297 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He added 22,451 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams also issued notices besides imposing fines on owners of different shops.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 in order to reduce corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.