World
French cases target to lift some restrictions could be reached in second week of December
- During a news conference detailing how France's second national lockdown is about to be gradually unwound, Veran also said the reproduction rate of the disease had fallen to 0.65.
26 Nov 2020
PARIS: French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the country's target of 5,000 new daily COVID-19 cases - versus 16,282 on Wednesday - could reached by the second week of December, which would allow a lifting of restrictions to continue.
During a news conference detailing how France's second national lockdown is about to be gradually unwound, Veran also said the reproduction rate of the disease had fallen to 0.65.
