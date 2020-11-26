AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By ▲ 55.76 (1.33%)
BR30 21,395 Increased By ▲ 306.24 (1.45%)
KSE100 40,931 Increased By ▲ 553.52 (1.37%)
KSE30 17,256 Increased By ▲ 239.32 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Technology

China terms India’s latest app ban as ‘glaring violation of market principles’

  • "These moves in glaring violation of market principles and WTO rules severely harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. China firmly rejects them,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian in a presser.
Ali Ahmed 26 Nov 2020

China has expressed serious concern over India's recent decision to ban 43 more Chinese apps on national security grounds, terming the moves as ‘glaring violation of market principles and WTO rules.’

“China expresses serious concerns over India's claim. The spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India has issued a statement in response. For four times since June, India has imposed restrictions on smartphone apps with Chinese backgrounds under the pretext of national security. These moves in glaring violation of market principles and WTO rules severely harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. China firmly rejects them,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian in a presser.

“The Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to observe international rules and local laws and regulations when doing business overseas. The Indian government has the responsibility to follow market principles and protect the lawful rights and interests of international investors including Chinese companies. China-India economic and trade cooperation, by nature, is mutually beneficial. India should immediately correct its discriminatory approach and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation,” the spokesperson added.

The statement comes after the Indian government once again targeted China with web restrictions and has banned 43 applications, including Alibaba Group's application AliExpress, which is being termed as a reaction to the ongoing tension on the Himalayan border.

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that the 43 Chinese applications that also include some dating applications were banned as they were involved in activities that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

India China apps

China terms India’s latest app ban as ‘glaring violation of market principles’

Pakistan records highest coronavirus cases since July with 3,306 new infections

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over recent LoC violations

Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for COVID-19

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Israeli PM nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

$19.85m grant deal inked with WB

ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

PM apprehends impending harm to economy

EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch

RLNG-fired power plants: Sell-off plan faces difficult situation

Increase in power, gas tariffs deferred by 3 to 4 years: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters