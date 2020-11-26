China terms India’s latest app ban as ‘glaring violation of market principles’

China has expressed serious concern over India's recent decision to ban 43 more Chinese apps on national security grounds, terming the moves as ‘glaring violation of market principles and WTO rules.’

“China expresses serious concerns over India's claim. The spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India has issued a statement in response. For four times since June, India has imposed restrictions on smartphone apps with Chinese backgrounds under the pretext of national security. These moves in glaring violation of market principles and WTO rules severely harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. China firmly rejects them,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian in a presser.

“The Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to observe international rules and local laws and regulations when doing business overseas. The Indian government has the responsibility to follow market principles and protect the lawful rights and interests of international investors including Chinese companies. China-India economic and trade cooperation, by nature, is mutually beneficial. India should immediately correct its discriminatory approach and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation,” the spokesperson added.

The statement comes after the Indian government once again targeted China with web restrictions and has banned 43 applications, including Alibaba Group's application AliExpress, which is being termed as a reaction to the ongoing tension on the Himalayan border.

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that the 43 Chinese applications that also include some dating applications were banned as they were involved in activities that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".