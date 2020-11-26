AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Paris wheat at 2-week high

Reuters 26 Nov 2020

PARIS: Euronext wheat rose on Tuesday to its highest in almost two weeks, tracking gains in Chicago as an unexpected decline in US crop ratings underscored weather risks and as export activity in Europe remained brisk.

March milling wheat, the most active contract on the Paris-based Euronext exchange, settled up 1.50 euros, or 0.7%, at 211.75 euros ($251.33) a tonne.

It earlier reached 212.50 euros, its highest since Nov. 11 when it had set a life-of-contract peak at 212.75 euros.

After drawing support from a rally in corn and soybeans in the last week, wheat found its own impetus on Tuesday while Chicago corn and soybeans eased.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said after Monday’s close that 43% of the US winter wheat crop was in good to excellent condition, down from 46% a week earlier and bucking analyst expectations for a one-point improvement.

The surprise deterioration put attention back on the effects of drought in the US Plains, despite some recent moisture.

Physical grain premiums in France held firm as Chinese demand continued to absorb a large part of a reduced French surplus this year.

“Euronext can’t climb too far as physical premiums are very high, but it’s not able to fall either because demand is still there,” a futures dealer said.

In a latest importer purchase, Tunisia bought 92,000 tonnes of soft wheat in a tender.

In Germany, standard bread wheat with 12% protein for December delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at about 4.5 euros over Paris March.—Reuters

Paris wheat at 2-week high

ST relief on import of 61 Covid-related items

PM apprehends impending harm to economy

EU derivatives decision leaves London in the lurch

RLNG-fired power plants: Sell-off plan faces difficult situation

Increase in power, gas tariffs deferred by 3 to 4 years: SAPM

Expensive energy ‘biggest’ problem, WEF told

Six major generals promoted to rank of lieutenant general

UN given dossier on India

Key findings of OICCI IPR Survey 2020 announced

Reconstitution of PTV board: PM expresses his displeasure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.