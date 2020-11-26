Markets
LME official prices
26 Nov 2020
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1640.00 1964.50 7302.00 2006.00 16007.00 18681.00 2745.00 1788.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1640.00 1964.50 7302.00 2006.00 16007.00 18681.00 2745.00 1788.50
3-months Buyer 1660.00 1981.00 7314.00 2021.00 16068.00 18688.00 2756.00 1810.00
3-months Seller 1660.00 1981.00 7314.00 2021.00 16068.00 18688.00 2756.00 1810.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 18524.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 18524.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
