LIBOR interbank offered rates
26 Nov 2020
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (November 25, 2020).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08013 0.08213 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.09513 0.10200 1.63000 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.14300 0.14950 1.80475 0.12663
Libor 2 Month 0.17700 0.18488 1.85300 0.16625
Libor 3 Month 0.23225 0.23100 1.96050 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.25450 0.25800 1.92438 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.33563 0.33875 2.01200 0.32763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
