Football legend Maradona dead at 60: spokesman

  • President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of national mourning in the South American country.
AFP 25 Nov 2020

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced Wednesday.

Renowned along with Brazil's Pele as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told AFP.

President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of national mourning in the South American country.

Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on Wednesday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos Aires.

"There are four ambulances at the door of the residence. They have summoned family members to come. It is serious," the TyC Sports channel reported.

Diego Maradona

