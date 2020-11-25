AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
CHCC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.23%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
DGKC 100.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.8%)
EFERT 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 20.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
HASCOL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
HBL 128.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-8.45%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.13%)
MLCF 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 97.54 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (3.99%)
PAEL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PIBTL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PIOC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.93 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (4.11%)
PSO 190.28 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.46%)
SNGP 42.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
STPL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
TRG 52.90 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.06%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By ▲ 62.85 (1.52%)
BR30 21,088 Increased By ▲ 399.67 (1.93%)
KSE100 40,378 Increased By ▲ 514.17 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,016 Increased By ▲ 264.73 (1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Melrose lifts FTSE 100 ahead of Sunak's spending plan announcement

  • A slightly weaker pound also boosted shares of big dollar-earning consumer staple companies such as British American Tobacco Plc, Diageo Plc and Unilever Plc.
Reuters 25 Nov 2020

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, buoyed by Melrose Industries after it gave an upbeat trading update, with investors awaiting Britain's one-year spending plan announcement later in the day.

The blue-chip index edged 0.1pc higher, with turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc jumping 3.6pc after saying it is currently trading at the top end of the board's expectations for 2020.

A slightly weaker pound also boosted shares of big dollar-earning consumer staple companies such as British American Tobacco Plc, Diageo Plc and Unilever Plc.

Diageo Plc also rose after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock's rating to outperform and raised its target price.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce extra investment to ease a backlog in the health system, counter a surge in unemployment and build new infrastructure in a Spending Review due to parliament around 1230 GMT.

"This is just a one-year review for 2021-22, but it will be interesting to see what the long-term fiscal picture looks like as well as the extent of tightening pencilled in for the year ahead," Deutsche Bank Strategist Jim Reid said in a note.

Britain's budget deficit is set to reach around 20pc of the GDP and its economy is on course for a record crash this year, but the FTSE 100 index rallied more than 15pc this month on hopes of a speedy economic recovery based on positive vaccines data.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, fell 0.5pc after the European Commission's chief said she cannot guarantee there will be a trade pact with Britain and the coming days will be crucial, adding the bloc was prepared for a no-deal.

Roadside recovery company AA Plc jumped 7.2pc after it agreed a sale to private equity groups that values the company at 219 million pounds.

Virgin Money UK Plc slipped 6.2pc after the lender posted a 77pc drop in annual underlying pre-tax profit.

London's FTSE

Melrose lifts FTSE 100 ahead of Sunak's spending plan announcement

PM Imran meets CM Buzdar during Lahore visit

FM Qureshi to attend 47th session of OIC in Niger

Punjab reports 648 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan sees 'light at the end of the tunnel’ as domestic activity indicators pickup: Baqir

PM vows to provide full support to textile industry amid historic demand

Pakistan gives UN a dossier on India after India submits one on Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh criminalises 'forced' religious conversions by marriage

Saudi cabinet says Houthi attacks target backbone of global economy, security of its supplies: SPA

Government claims fall in prices of sugar, wheat flour

PM to inaugurate WEF's CSD on Pakistan today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters