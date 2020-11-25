AVN 64.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.97%)
India bans dozens of Chinese apps including AliExpress, terming them security threat

  • India has once again targeted China with web restrictions and has banned 43 applications, including Alibaba Group's application AliExpress, which is being termed as a reaction to the ongoing tension on the Himalayan border.
Ali Ahmed 25 Nov 2020

Amid escalating tensions between India and China, the Indian government has banned dozens more Chinese mobile applications.

According to media reports, India has once again targeted China with web restrictions and has banned 43 applications, including Alibaba Group's application AliExpress, which is being termed as a reaction to the ongoing tension on the Himalayan border.

As per details, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that the 43 Chinese applications that also include some dating applications were banned as they were involved in activities that are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

India has previously banned 170 applications and in this regard, India said that these applications collect and share user data, which is a conspiracy against the state.

The Chinese embassy in India has opposed the Indian government's move, but there has been no reaction from Alibaba.

"China firmly opposes Indian side's repeated use of 'national security' as excuse to prohibit mobile Apps with Chinese background. Hope India provides fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment for all market players and rectify discriminatory practices," said Ji Rong, Chinese spokesperson.

Chinese companies had earlier been barred from investing in Indian companies by the Indian government following the border dispute.

