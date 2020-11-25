Six Army Major Generals including Asif Ghafoor promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six major generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

In a tweet, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar announced the promotion of the major generals. Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali have been promoted, the DG ISPR tweeted.

Former DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has also been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

He further said that Lieutenant-General Ghafoor has been posted as Inspector-General Communication and Information Technology, Lieutenant-General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum is appointed V Corps (Karachi), Lieutenant-General Muhammad Abdul Aziz has been moved to IV Corps (Lahore) and Lieutenant-General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf will be heading II Corps (Multan).

Similarly, Lieutenant-General Khalid Zia will lead XXXI Corps (Bahawalpur), Lieutenant-General Hayat has been posted as Military Secretary, Lieutenant-General Sarfraz will be the new southern command.

While, Lieutenant-General Majid Ehsan as been appointed as Inspector-General Arms, and Lieutenant-General Syed Muhammad Adnan as Inspector-General Training and Evaluation.