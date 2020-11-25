AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
Nov 25, 2020
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 25 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
Yousuf Weaving Mills          18.11.2020   25.11.2020     25.11.2020          -                Nil
(FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer  18.11.2020   28.11.2020          -              -                  -
Wah Nobel Chemicals           19.11.2020   26.11.2020     26.11.2020          -                  -
The Searle Co.                19.11.2020   25.11.2020          -         17.11.2020         13 (R)
Fazal Cloth Mills             19.11.2020   26.11.2020     26.11.2020          -                Nil
Karam Ceramics                20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                  -
TRG Pakistan                  20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Mandiwala Mauser Plastic      20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Paksitan Int. Airlines        20.11.2020   28.11.2020     28.11.2020(u)       -                Nil
K-Electric                    20.11.2020   26.11.2020     26.11.2020          -                Nil
Hallmark Co.                  20.11.2020   26.11.2020     26.11.2020          -                  -
Clover Pakistan               20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Dost Steels                   20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Johnson & Phillip Pakisan     20.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                  -
Saudi Pak Leasing             21.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Macter International          21.11.2020   28.11.2020     28.11.2020(u)       -                  -
Quice Food Industries         21.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Kohinoor Spinning Mills       21.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Bank Alfalah                  21.11.2020   27.11.2020          -         19.11.2020         20 (I)
Aruj Industries               21.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
(SNBL TFC 3) Soneri Bank      21.11.2020   06.12.2020          -              -                  -
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim    21.11.2020   25.11.2020     25.11.2020(u)       -                  -
Mitchell's Fruit Farms        23.11.2020   30.11.2020          -         19.11.2020      190.5 (R)
Ghani Global Holdings         24.11.2020   30.11.2020          -              -             66 (R)
(DAWHSC2) Dawood
Hercules Corporation          25.11.2020   01.12.2020          -              -                  -
Shell Pakistan                25.11.2020   09.12.2020     09.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Al-Shaheer Corporation        25.11.2020   27.11.2020     27.11.2020          -                Nil
Treet Corporation             25.11.2020   02.12.2020     02.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Indus Dyeing                  26.11.2020   03.12.2020          -         24.11.2020        100 (i)
Sunrays Textile Mills         26.11.2020   03.12.2020          -         24.11.2020        200 (i)
Engro Fertilizer              26.11.2020   02.12.2020          -         24.11.2020        50 (II)
System Limited                27.11.2020   03.12.2020     03.12.2020(u)       -                  -
(BIPLSC) Bank Islamic         29.11.2020   30.11.2020          -              -                  -
Interloop Ltd                 03.12.2020   10.12.2020     10.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Al-Shaheer Corp.              03.12.2020   09.12.2020     09.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Fauji Fertilizer              07.12.2020   13.12.2020          -         03.12.2020     25.5 (III)
Ghani Glass                   07.12.2020   14.12.2020     14.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Engro Corporation             08.12.2020   14.12.2020          -         04.12.2020      100 (III)
First Equity Modaraba         08.12.2020   19.12.2020     20.12.2020          -                Nil
Nishat Mills                  09.12.2020   15.12.2020     15.12.2020(u)       -                  -
(JSTFCII) Jahangir Siddiqui   11.12.2020   24.12.2020          -              -                  -
Dawood Hurenles Crop          11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -         09.12.2020       20 (III)
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank        11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -              -                  -
(KELSC4) K-Electirc           11.12.2020   17.12.2020          -              -                  -
The Hub Power                 14.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         10.12.2020         40 (I)
Kot Abbu Power                15.12.2020   22.12.2020          -         11.12.2020         15 (I)
Oil & Gas Devp. Co.           15.12.2020   21.12.2020          -         11.12.2020         20 (I)
Pakisan Petroleum             16.12.2020   23.12.2020     23.12.2020(u)       -                  -
Archroma Pakistan             22.12.2020   29.12.2020     29.12.2020     18.12.2020        300 (F)
Atlas Honda                   23.12.2020   29.12.2020          -         21.12.2020         40 (I)
Ghani Glass                   05.02.2021   12.02.2021          -         03.02.2021         65 (I)
==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

