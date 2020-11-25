KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

================================================================================================== Date T+2 Dividend/ Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right From To AGM cum price Percentage ================================================================================================== Yousuf Weaving Mills 18.11.2020 25.11.2020 25.11.2020 - Nil (FATIMASC) Fatima Fertilizer 18.11.2020 28.11.2020 - - - Wah Nobel Chemicals 19.11.2020 26.11.2020 26.11.2020 - - The Searle Co. 19.11.2020 25.11.2020 - 17.11.2020 13 (R) Fazal Cloth Mills 19.11.2020 26.11.2020 26.11.2020 - Nil Karam Ceramics 20.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - - TRG Pakistan 20.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil Mandiwala Mauser Plastic 20.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil Paksitan Int. Airlines 20.11.2020 28.11.2020 28.11.2020(u) - Nil K-Electric 20.11.2020 26.11.2020 26.11.2020 - Nil Hallmark Co. 20.11.2020 26.11.2020 26.11.2020 - - Clover Pakistan 20.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil Dost Steels 20.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil Johnson & Phillip Pakisan 20.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - - Saudi Pak Leasing 21.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil Macter International 21.11.2020 28.11.2020 28.11.2020(u) - - Quice Food Industries 21.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil Kohinoor Spinning Mills 21.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil Bank Alfalah 21.11.2020 27.11.2020 - 19.11.2020 20 (I) Aruj Industries 21.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil (SNBL TFC 3) Soneri Bank 21.11.2020 06.12.2020 - - - Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 21.11.2020 25.11.2020 25.11.2020(u) - - Mitchell's Fruit Farms 23.11.2020 30.11.2020 - 19.11.2020 190.5 (R) Ghani Global Holdings 24.11.2020 30.11.2020 - - 66 (R) (DAWHSC2) Dawood Hercules Corporation 25.11.2020 01.12.2020 - - - Shell Pakistan 25.11.2020 09.12.2020 09.12.2020(u) - - Al-Shaheer Corporation 25.11.2020 27.11.2020 27.11.2020 - Nil Treet Corporation 25.11.2020 02.12.2020 02.12.2020(u) - - Indus Dyeing 26.11.2020 03.12.2020 - 24.11.2020 100 (i) Sunrays Textile Mills 26.11.2020 03.12.2020 - 24.11.2020 200 (i) Engro Fertilizer 26.11.2020 02.12.2020 - 24.11.2020 50 (II) System Limited 27.11.2020 03.12.2020 03.12.2020(u) - - (BIPLSC) Bank Islamic 29.11.2020 30.11.2020 - - - Interloop Ltd 03.12.2020 10.12.2020 10.12.2020(u) - - Al-Shaheer Corp. 03.12.2020 09.12.2020 09.12.2020(u) - - Fauji Fertilizer 07.12.2020 13.12.2020 - 03.12.2020 25.5 (III) Ghani Glass 07.12.2020 14.12.2020 14.12.2020(u) - - Engro Corporation 08.12.2020 14.12.2020 - 04.12.2020 100 (III) First Equity Modaraba 08.12.2020 19.12.2020 20.12.2020 - Nil Nishat Mills 09.12.2020 15.12.2020 15.12.2020(u) - - (JSTFCII) Jahangir Siddiqui 11.12.2020 24.12.2020 - - - Dawood Hurenles Crop 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 - 09.12.2020 20 (III) (AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 - - - (KELSC4) K-Electirc 11.12.2020 17.12.2020 - - - The Hub Power 14.12.2020 21.12.2020 - 10.12.2020 40 (I) Kot Abbu Power 15.12.2020 22.12.2020 - 11.12.2020 15 (I) Oil & Gas Devp. Co. 15.12.2020 21.12.2020 - 11.12.2020 20 (I) Pakisan Petroleum 16.12.2020 23.12.2020 23.12.2020(u) - - Archroma Pakistan 22.12.2020 29.12.2020 29.12.2020 18.12.2020 300 (F) Atlas Honda 23.12.2020 29.12.2020 - 21.12.2020 40 (I) Ghani Glass 05.02.2021 12.02.2021 - 03.02.2021 65 (I) ==================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

