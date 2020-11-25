AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Next stage in Netanyahu graft trial postponed to February

  • His next court appearance will be on January 13, when his formal response to the charges will be presented.
AFP 25 Nov 2020

JERUSALEM: An Israeli court ruled Tuesday it will begin hearing evidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial in February, rather than January as previously scheduled.

The ruling, published by the justice ministry, said that evidentiary disputes combined with coronavirus restrictions caused the postponement.

The presentation of evidence marks a more substantive phase of the trial after months of lawyers' arguments about the wording of charges and defence access to prosecution files.

Netanyahu is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

His trial opened in May, with the premier speaking only to identify himself and confirm he had read and understood the charges.

His presence was not required at subsequent sessions where his lawyers argued for more time to review prosecution evidence.

His next court appearance will be on January 13, when his formal response to the charges will be presented.

The longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history, Netanyahu says the charges against him -- filed by an attorney general he appointed -- are part of a witch-hunt to drive him from office.

In a live Facebook broadcast before entering the courtroom for the May 24 opening, he lashed out at what he called the "fabricated and ludicrous" accusations.

The prosecution has assembled over 300 witnesses to back its allegations.

They state that Netanyahu, the first prime minister in Israeli history to be indicted while in office, accepted improper gifts and sought to illegally trade favours with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Next stage in Netanyahu graft trial postponed to February

Prices of sugar, wheat flour witness significant decline in last ten days due to govt's measures, strategy: Ministers

No tolerance for crimes against children, women in civilized society: PM

Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: officials

Iran's Khamenei warns against hopes of 'opening' with West

India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO

India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing

COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed

COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters