AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By ▲ 19.61 (0.48%)
BR30 20,689 Increased By ▲ 66.76 (0.32%)
KSE100 39,863 Increased By ▲ 230.84 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,752 Increased By ▲ 58.2 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Prices of sugar, wheat flour witness significant decline in last ten days due to govt's measures, strategy: Ministers

  • He said that as there was shortage in wheat production due untimely rains and bad weather conditions, wheat was being imported to overcome the deficiency of around 2.2 million metric tons.
APP 24 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar and Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Tuesday said that owing to the government’s measures and strategy, the prices of sugar and wheat flour had witnessed significant decline over the last ten days.

They were addressing a press conference here along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz after the meeting of Federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Industries and Production Muhmmad Hammad Azhar said that due to the import of around 125,000 tons of sugar by the government, a decline of Rs. 10 to 12 per kg at the ex-mill price of sugar, had been witnessed in last ten days.

He further said that the imported sugar was being provided at the rate of around Rs. 81 per kg at facilitation centers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas the commodity was being made available at Rs. 68 per kg at 4000 Utility Stores outlets across the country.

Hammad Azzhar said that as per prediction of market experts the price of sugar would further decline in the open market at whole sale and retail levels due to increased supply of the commodity and competition.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said that the price of wheat flour was also showing declining trend for the last ten days bringing down the prices of the commodity from Rs. 2,400 to Rs. 2,200 per 40 kg.

He said that as there was shortage in wheat production due untimely rains and bad weather conditions, wheat was being imported to overcome the deficiency of around 2.2 million metric tons.

The Minster said that the government had also increased the support price for wheat and fixed the new rate at Rs. 1,650 per 40 kg to ensure due return to farmers of their produce.

Wheat Shibli Faraz Sugar Muhammad Hammad Azhar Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar

Prices of sugar, wheat flour witness significant decline in last ten days due to govt's measures, strategy: Ministers

No tolerance for crimes against children, women in civilized society: PM

Two bomb blasts kill at least 14 in Afghan province of Bamiyan: officials

Iran's Khamenei warns against hopes of 'opening' with West

India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign, false flag ops following Islamabad's unveiling of dossier: FO

India bans 43 more Chinese apps in latest salvo at Beijing

COAS chairs CCC meeting; regional, national security including Indian interference in Pakistan discussed

COVID-19 resurge: Asad Umar urges masses to follow SOPs strictly

Gold price decrease Rs2350 per tola

U.N. chief calls for Afghan ceasefire and inclusive peace

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters