Rupee recovers 96 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 96 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs. 160.08 against the previous day's closing of 161.04.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 160.6 and Rs. 161.5 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by Rs. 1.05 and closed at Rs. 190.04 against the last day’s trading of Rs. 191.09, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs. 1.54, whereas a decrease of 96 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs. 214.00 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 214.96.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 24 paisas each to close at Rs. 43.58 and Rs. 42.68 respectively.