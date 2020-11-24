Snapchat Launches Spotlight to Take on TikTok and Instagram Reels

Snapchat launches a new section of its app called the Spotlight, which will showcase user-created videos. This new in-app platform will offer serious competition to Instagram Reels and TikTok, the popular Chinese video-sharing social networking service.

Spotlight will be dedicated to promoting the most popular user-generated content. Users will now be able to share a post publicly by using this new video-sharing feature, just as they used to do privately with their friends.

Snapchat is also using additional incentives to encourage users to use Spotlight. The company says that it will will be collectively handing out more than $1 million (£750,000) every day to users who share the most popular clips. However, Snapchat users have to be 16 or older to earn their share on this new in-app feature.

Snap Inc, the US company behind Snapchat, explains that Spotlight will make it easier for people to monetize their videos, which was previously just a luxury afforded by influencers with millions of followers.

Currently, over four billion snaps are created each day on Snapchat. Spotlight hopes to empower the Snapchat community in expressing themselves to a larger audience, while also keeping the rest of their profile private.

Spotlight has already been launched for Snapchat users in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and France.