PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee (NICC).

After at least two rounds of meetings, the intelligence agencies submitted the proposal to the PM for approval. It would serve to coordinate over two dozen intelligence organizations in the country.

The NICC will be led by the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who would function as its chairman. National Counter Terrorism Authority would also be part of the new structure, DAWN reported.

The formation of this committee aims at clarifying the role of respective agencies, improving their coordination, and optimising their capabilities. The first meeting of NICC is likely to take place next week.

This is not the first time that this committee was formed. Previously, there have been multiple attempts at developing this coordination. But due to differences over the leadership of the new body, there was little to no progress.