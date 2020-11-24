AVN 63.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
CHCC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.58%)
DCL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
DGKC 101.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.55%)
EFERT 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-7.36%)
EPCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.6%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
HASCOL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
HBL 128.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.28%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
MLCF 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.99%)
OGDC 93.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.56%)
PAEL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PIOC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.77%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 84.45 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.31%)
PSO 187.55 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.57%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
STPL 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.45%)
UNITY 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WTL 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-0.18%)
BR30 20,566 Decreased By ▼ -55.79 (-0.27%)
KSE100 39,658 Increased By ▲ 25.28 (0.06%)
KSE30 16,657 Decreased By ▼ -36.9 (-0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies

  • The NICC will be led by the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who would function as its chairman.
Aisha Mahmood 24 Nov 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee (NICC).

After at least two rounds of meetings, the intelligence agencies submitted the proposal to the PM for approval. It would serve to coordinate over two dozen intelligence organizations in the country.

The NICC will be led by the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), who would function as its chairman. National Counter Terrorism Authority would also be part of the new structure, DAWN reported.

The formation of this committee aims at clarifying the role of respective agencies, improving their coordination, and optimising their capabilities. The first meeting of NICC is likely to take place next week.

This is not the first time that this committee was formed. Previously, there have been multiple attempts at developing this coordination. But due to differences over the leadership of the new body, there was little to no progress.

PM Imran Khan National Intelligence Coordination Committee NICC InterServices Intelligence National Counter Terrorism Authority

PM approves formation of National Intelligence Coordination Committee for spy agencies

Pakistan reports 2,954 new coronavirus cases, 48 fatalities

Provinces asked to deal with price hikes

Cabinet to discuss industrial growth, PDM challenge today

Policy rate kept unchanged at 7 percent

MPS: It comes as no surprise

In latest China jab, US drafts list of 89 companies with military ties

Education shutdown from Thursday

$800-900 million G-20 debt relief for another 6 months: Cabinet set to allow EAD to move formal request

India tells UN powers it feels 'under pressure' to 'hit back' at Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters