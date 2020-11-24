AVN 64.21 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.98%)
Sindh makes it mandatory for 50% of staff to work from home

  • The home department has also directed the closure of all cinemas, shrines and gyms.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 24 Nov 2020

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus, Sindh has issued a new set of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for businesses.

In a notification issued on Monday night, the Sindh Home Department has made face masks mandatory for all in public and private offices. It has also asked public and private offices to only allow 50 percent of employees. The rest will have to work from home.

Banning indoor weddings, the department has allowed functions with only 200 guests to be held in open space till 9:00 pm. It has also directed that buffet would not be allowed and the food would only be served to the guests in boxes.

The home department has also directed the closure of all cinemas, shrines and gyms. All the business centres and shops would remain open from 6am to 6pm, the notification read. It has also banned indoor dining service of the restaurants while allowing outdoor dining till 10 pm. According to the notification, takeaways and delivery services will continue to be operational.

Last week, the Karachi administration enforced a smart micro-smart lockdown in several emerging hotspots across Karachi for 14 days.

